Milena Alessandrini calls time on UST Tigresses career

MILENA Alessandrini became the third UST Tigress to bid España goodbye in this offseason.

After making a comeback from a slew of injuries to play a key role in the Tigresses' run to the UAAP Season 85 playoffs, the Fil-Italian ace bid the school goodbye while taking the UST community for an "unforgettable journey."

LOOK:

"I felt loved, accepted and valued despite being an introverted, shy and not always easy person to be with. You gave me the opportunity to be part of something so big and I am so proud to represent this university as much as I could with all of my being despite the adversity and painful injuries and for that, I will always be grateful," Alessandrini said.

"I had the chance to find myself, to rediscover myself, to grow, to improve and learn. You taught me to fight, to commit and to work hard," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Alessandrini won the Rookie of the Year plum in Season 80 and was sidelined for a long stretch by persisting knee and shoulder issues before making an impressive comeback with the Tigresses last season.

UST's 'amiga' revealed how "it was difficult not to give in, give up, and let everything go" in her injury-laden UAAP career.

"Thank you so much UST COMMUNITY! Thanks for the warmth, love and all the support given to us in every game. In love with all that energy transmitted to let us know that you were there to fight with us for better or for worse. An indescribable emotion that makes me lucky to have worn this jersey," the Fil-Italian spiker said.

Alessandrini has yet to bare her career plans moving forward.