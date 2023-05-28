It's official: Queen Tigress Eya Laure signs with PVL club Chery Tiggo

CHERY Tiggo has boosted its title credentials ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference after signing University of Santo Tomas standout Eya Laure on Sunday.

Hailed as the Queen Tigress, Laure completed the five-woman rookie class of the Crossovers, who also welcomed UST’s 5-foot-10 middle blocker Imee Hernandez and three UAAP champions from National University – Jen Nierva, Joyme Cagande and Finals MVP Ces Robles.

Laure, arguably the most sought-after recruit among the fresh graduates from the UAAP, had already played for the Crossovers (formerly known as Foton) in the 2019 Philippine SuperLiga.

The UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year is set to reunite with her sister and former Tigress EJ Laure in the Crossover side as they aim to lift the PVL trophy once more in the mid-season tournament slated on June 29.

In four seasons at UST, Laure steered the Golden Tigresses to its first finals appearance in eight years as a rookie in UAAP Season 81 before bowing to eventual champion Ateneo in Game Three of the best-of-three series.

Laure capped her collegiate career as UAAP’s best scorer in Seasons 84 and 85.

Hernandez, meanwhile, had her breakout year in the collegiate level in her final season for the Golden Tigresses, averaging 11.35 points per game during the elimination round with a career-high of 24 points against Ateneo.

Laure and Hernandez, alongside the three former Lady Bulldogs and 2022 PVL Reinforced MVP Mylene Paat, are expected to change the fortunes of Chery Tiggo after it missed the playoffs in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

