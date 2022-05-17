Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, May 17
    SEA Games

    Indonesia wins in four, deals Pinay spikers' medal bid a huge blow

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Alyssa Valdez national team
    Alyssa Valdez and the Philippine team are in danger of missing out on the medal matches.
    PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

    HANOI – The Philippine women’s volleyball team suffered its second loss in the Southeast Asian Games, bowing to Indonesia, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, on Tuesday at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.

    The Nationals dropped to 1-2 to go down to fourth place as Indonesia climbed to third place with a 2-2 win-loss record.

    See PH volleyball teams suffer defeats in SEA Games

    The top two teams play for the gold, while the third and fourth placers battle for the bronze, making the Philippines’ last match in the preliminaries a crucial one.

    Though the Pinay spikers will have a day to regroup, they will be up against 2019 silver medalist Vietnam.

    Malaysia, last placer among the five teams with a 0-3 win-loss mark, will face Thailand on Tuesday.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Alyssa Valdez and the Philippine team are in danger of missing out on the medal matches.
    PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again