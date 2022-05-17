Indonesia wins in four, deals Pinay spikers' medal bid a huge blow

HANOI – The Philippine women’s volleyball team suffered its second loss in the Southeast Asian Games, bowing to Indonesia, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, on Tuesday at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.

The Nationals dropped to 1-2 to go down to fourth place as Indonesia climbed to third place with a 2-2 win-loss record.

The top two teams play for the gold, while the third and fourth placers battle for the bronze, making the Philippines’ last match in the preliminaries a crucial one.

Though the Pinay spikers will have a day to regroup, they will be up against 2019 silver medalist Vietnam.

Malaysia, last placer among the five teams with a 0-3 win-loss mark, will face Thailand on Tuesday.

