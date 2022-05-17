Leiah Malaluan stars as La Salle rips UP for back-to-back wins

LA Salle dealt University of the Philippines its third straight loss with an imposing 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 sweep on Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Leiah Malaluan led the way with 16 points from 15 attacks and one ace, while Fifi Sharma scored 10 points from seven attacks and three blocks as the Lady Spikers ascended to a 4-2 record.

The Lady Spikers make it four wins in six matches. PHOTO: UAAP

Justine Jazareno also took care of the floor defense with 11 excellent receptions and 12 excellent digs for La Salle's back-to-back wins.

“UP started strong talaga, so coming into this game talagang double time ang paghahanda ng team,” said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

Engaged in a close 16-15 affair in the third set, La Salle pulled away late with Leila Cruz capping off the dominant win with a block on Stephanie Bustrillo to take the 25-19 clincher.

Bocboc sees the pair of victories as a boost for the Lady Spikers heading into the second round, saying, "Medyo maganda for the team yun in terms of the moral, pero meron pa tayong gusto maabot na standard. Hindi pa natin nakukuha yun, so we still need to push regardless of kung sino yung makakalaban."

Niña Ytang scored eight points as UP, which committed 28 errors, dropped to an even 3-3 record after winning its first three matches. Jillian Torre

