Resurgent Ateneo pounces on error-prone UP Lady Maroons

ATENEO pounced on an error-prone University of the Philippines, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, to sustain its resurgence on Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Faith Nisperos dropped 16 points from 14 attacks and two blocks for the Blue Eagles, who also pounced on the Fighting Maroons' 29 errors to win their second straight match after a 0-3 (win-loss) match.

Error-prone Lady Maroons

That couldn't have been any more evident than in set three when UP committed 13 miscues, capped off by Alyssa Bertolano's service error to end the match on a sour note for the girls from Diliman.

Vanie Gandler also had all of her 12 markers from hits, while Janel Maraguinot also did a good job setting the ball for Ateneo with 14 excellent sets on top of her three points.

"Na-inspire kami to do more and to play the UAAP level," said coach Oliver Almadro with the Blue Eagles determined to make up for the community after last night's loss in the men's basketball Finals.

Jewel Encarnacion tried to hold the fort with 13 points all from attacks and Alyssa Bertolano added 12 points from 11 attacks and one block.

