    Ramil de Jesus makes La Salle return after nine months away

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    ramil de jesus
    Ramil de Jesus watches action ahead of ahead La Salle's rematch against NU.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

    AFTER sitting out La Salle's perfect first-round stint, multi-titled mentor Ramil de Jesus returns to call the shots for the Lady Spikers once again from the sidelines.

    Ramil de Jesus returns

    RDJ's last coaching stint was during the Taft side's Game Two loss in the Season 84 Finals against NU.

    On Wednesday, interim coach Noel Orcullo — who led DLSU to its first opening-round sweep since Season 76 — said RDJ gave the team a pep talk before its three-set rout of the Lady Bulldogs.

    "'Si [Coach Ramil], nagbigay siya ng pep talk sa team bago kami umalis kaya ayun, maganda ang resulta [laban sa NU]," said Orcullo.

    Nine months later, De Jesus reclaimed the baton for the green-and-white after missing their preseason tilt in the Shakey's Super League due to health reasons, as well as the team's perfect 7-0 start in Round 1 of Season 85.

