Laput leads way as La Salle rips Ateneo to clinch No. 1 seed

LA SALLE secured the No. 1 seed in the UAAP women’s volleyball semifinals by ripping Ateneo, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Shevana Laput had a career-high 16 points on 15 attacks and one ace as the Lady Spikers improved their win-loss record to 12-1, clinching a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

The Blue Eagles suffered their ninth loss in 13 matches.

"The victory was amazing. We had to fight harder because we started slow," said Laput. "Points-wise, I had no idea that I got that many, but I'm proud of myself." Angel Canino and Thea Gagate combined for 25 markers for La Salle. Vanie Gandler scored 13 markers for the Blue Eagles, who have lost 12 straight to the Lady Spikers. La Salle closes out the prelims against University of the East as Ateneo wraps up its stint against defending champion National University on Saturday.