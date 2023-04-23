UST completes semis cast, eliminates FEU with four-set win

UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas (UST) roared back into the UAAP Final Four by knocking out Far Eastern University from the semis race, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, in the Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the Final Four cast set, focus will be on the semifinal seeding with one week of prelims action left.

La Salle leads with an 11-2 record, while also in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage are National University and UST at 9-3 and Adamson University at 9-4.

FEU has a 6-7 win-loss record.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



Eya Laure had 28 points on 23 attacks, two blocks, and three aces.

Mitzi Panangin led FEU with 12 points, while Gerzel Petallo scored 11.

FEU looks to play spoiler to Adamson's twice-to-beat chase on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.