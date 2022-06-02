La Salle makes it three straight wins, hands UST second straight loss

LA Salle moved up to second place with a 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8 victory over University of Santo Tomas on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Leila Cruz had 15 points from 13 kills and two blocks as the Lady Spikers claimed their third straight win for an 8-3 card behind unbeaten league leader National University.

Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma had 13 markers apiece, while Jolina dela Cruz scored 11 points on top of her 14 excellent digs and 10 receptions.

Leiah Malaluan recovered from a slow start to score 10 points.

Leiah Malaluan and the Lady Spikers take the No. 2 spot. PHOTO: UAAP

Missing out on a sweep, La Salle put the result beyond doubt with an imposing fourth set, jumping to a 23-8 lead before a pair of UST errors ended the match.

"I think yung lumabas sa amin dito is more of the consistency ng team," said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

"So far, going up yung mga performance ng mga players and nagkataon ngayon na may mga lumabas naman na scorers which is si Leila and si Fifi. Hopefully more will come."

Imee Hernandez led the Tigresses with 12 points from six attacks, five blocks, and one ace, as Ypril Tapia had 12 points from nine kills, two aces, and one block.

Eya Laure had a season-low eight markers as UST suffered back-to-back losses to sink to third place at 7-4.

