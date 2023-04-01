Kate Santiago shows way as Adamson overpowers Ateneo

ADAMSON stayed firmly in second spot in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament with a 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 victory over Ateneo on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kate Santiago had 18 points on 15 attacks, three aces, and nine digs as the Lady Falcons improved their win-loss record to 7-2, behind only unbeaten La Salle at 9-0.

The Blue Eagles suffered their sixth loss in nine matches.

"We have to keep [winning] games para maka-qualify for Top 4. Syempre kailangan namin [talunin mga teams like] UST and Ateneo, so it's a good thing na okay 'yung game ng team ngayon," said coach Jerry Yee.

Adamson has now completed the season sweep over Ateneo, scoring two hard-earned straight-set routs of the Katipunan side.

Faith Nisperos' 17 points, capped by a clutch cross-court hit to extend the third set, fell short as Ateneo's brief two-game win streak comes to an end.

The current sixth seed now turns to the Battle of Katipunan against the struggling UP Maroons on April 12.