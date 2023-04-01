NU stops two-match skid, deals UP sixth straight loss

NATIONAL University got its title drive back on track with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-20 win over University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After back-to-back straight-set beatings at the hands of La Salle last week, a 19-point outing from rookie MVP Bella Belen on 18 attacks, one block, and 11 receptions ended NU's rare dip in form.

The reigning champs improved their win-loss record to 6-3 as UP suffered its sixth straight loss for a 1-9 mark.

"Isa po talaga sa goal ko ngayon is hindi lang makabawi 'yung team, kundi makabawi rin po ako kasi hindi po ako masyadong naglaro nung first round against UP," said Belen. "I'm happy rin na nakabawi naman po ako."

Alyssa Bertolano had 12 markers for UP.

Both teams return to action after the Holy Week break, with UP facing Ateneo and NU challenging Adamson on Wednesday, April 12 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

