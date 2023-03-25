Dela Cruz, Lady Spikers make sure not to disappoint De Jesus in surprise return

THERE was hope ahead of La Salle's second-round opener in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament that Ramil de Jesus would make his sought-after return to the sidelines.

Dela Cruz on Ramil de Jesus return

However, captain Jolina dela Cruz revealed that the team only found out about the champion coach's comeback upon seeing him walk around PhilSports Arena before their match.

"Actually, 'di sinabi [ni Coach Ramil] kahapon at kanina na pupunta siya ngayon," Dela Cruz shared. "Nagulat na lang kami na nakita namin siyang naglalakad kanina [sa arena]."

Taking player of the game honors for her reliable offense and leadership, the skipper acknowledged RDJ's triumphant return as a vital morale booster for the team.

"Na-excite kami kasi siyempre bagong dating lang ngayong second round si Coach Ramil [kaya] mas na-boost 'yung kumpyasa ng mga teammates ko." the captain said.

Up next for the Taft side is a Wednesday clash against RDJ's alma mater and former team FEU, who recently inducted him into the school's Sports Hall of Fame.