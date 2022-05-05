Jolina dela Cruz embraces leadership role in new-look La Salle side

JOLINA dela Cruz no longer needs any reminders on the role that she has to fill for La Salle this UAAP Season 84.

With most of the veterans gone, the 22-year-old is now being counted upon to be the leader for the Lady Spikers as they plot their way back to the top of women's volleyball in the premier college league.

"Yung pagiging senior, matagal ko nang na-embrace. New generation na ang team dahil wala na dito yung ates namin na nakapag-champion o nakaranas ng championship," she said.

This is the first time in a long time that La Salle does not have any player who has championship experience following the exits of Michelle Cobb, Aduke Ogunsanya, and Tin Tiamzon.

The leadership mantle now falls on the shoulders of dela Cruz, who has wasted no time leading from the front and being the calming voice for La Salle as it hurdled Ateneo in four sets on Thursday.

With a chance to close the game out in set four and the match tied at 18, the Lady Spikers turned to the third-year open hitter who helped the team settle down and take the 25-20 clincher.

"'Yung composure at panapos lang, lagi dapat may panapos kami," she reminded her teammates. "Nakuha ng Ateneo yung first set, nakuha naman namin yung second and third, so sabi ko lang tapusin na namin ito kasi mas mahirap pa pag umabot ng fifth set."

Dela Cruz only had nine points in the match, taking a step back as she allowed her younger teammates like Baby Jyne Soreno, Leiah Malaluan, and Thea Gagate to shine in their debut for the Taft side.

It's an auspicious start for La Salle which dela Cruz hopes the team can build on moving forward.

"Kaming mga bago, kailangan mas buo ang loob namin ngayon every game," she said.

