La Salle bucks slow start, takes down Ateneo for opening-day win

LA Salle shook off the cobwebs and hurdled defending champion Ateneo in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Baby Jyne Soreno powered the Lady Spikers with 17 points off 13 attacks, three blocks, and one ace as the Taft side recovered from their first-set defeat and swept the next three sets.

La Salle overcame a 21-18 deficit in set two to take the 25-23 lead before using a 9-4 stretch to turn the third set from a close 13-11 affair to a 22-15 advantage.

The two teams continued to engage in a battle of attrition in set four, but after an 18-all deadlock, Leiah Malaluan came to the Lady Spikers rescue and took them to match point, before a Faith Nisperos spike went too strong and sailed outside.

Malaluan fired 15 markers from 13 hits and two aces, Thea Gagate chipped in 11 points, and Fifi Sharma had 10 in the big win.

Jolina dela Cruz also added nine markers as she's now counted on to provide the veteran presence for La Salle.

"For us, usually ang hardest game is the first one and it's very important for us. Our team is new so lahat ng adjustments kailangan naming gawin," said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

La Salle's win spoiled Nisperos' 24 markers as she got 19 kills, three aces, and two blocks.

Lyann de Guzman also had 11 points, as Vanie Gandler had nine in the loss.

