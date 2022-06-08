Jolina dela Cruz determined to deliver as La Salle eyes twice-to-beat

GETTING the twice-to-beat advantage is a sure boost for any team.

And it's all the more of an adrenaline shot for a squad like La Salle which is looking to replicate the success it had in the past.

"Super importante ng twice-to-beat para sa amin kaya pinilit namin manalo para mapalapit pa na makuha yun," said Jolina dela Cruz, who fired 14 points in a five-set win over Ateneo.

Dela Cruz herself understands the significance of finishing in the top two in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball playoffs, as it gives players a boost in morale when the lights are at their brightest.

"Pag hawak mo yung twice-to-beat, parang you are very confident na maglaro kasi meron kami nito, na may pinanghahawakan kami," she said.

At 10-3, La Salle can secure the top two seat with a win in its final assignment against Adamson on Thursday.

Punching that ticket also couldn't come at a better time for the Lady Spikers, on a five-match win streak.

"Tuloy-tuloy na yung panalo namin so masasabi nating nasasanay na rin kami kahit na up-and-down yung season na ito for me," said dela Cruz, who has willingly taken the backseat to younger peers Leiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate, and Fifi Sharma. "With the help ng mga coaches and ng mga teammates ko, sila lang din yung mga sina-sandalan ko para ma-gain ko ulit confidence ko.

With the season hitting the homestretch, Dela Cruz is just preaching to the Lady Spikers to stay on the grind as they all hope to get back to the pinnacle of UAAP women's volleyball.

"Tiyaga lang," she said, likening the struggle to the efforts that La Salle did in this victory over Ateneo. "Mahalaga pag yung team mo grabe yung pag tiya-tiyaga kasi super hirap kunin ng one point eh. So kapag nagra-rally, pinipilit lang namin makuha yung puntos. Hindi pwedeng bumitaw."

