SCENARIOS: Wild final playdate to determine UAAP semis format

STEPLADDER or Final Four?

It's the biggest question that will be answered on the final matchday of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

National University will attempt to complete a perfect 14-0 elimination sweep with University of Santo Tomas being the only team standing in its way for an outright Finals berth.

But there are more at stake in this final playdate than meets the eye.

Spin.ph dissects what's at stake in all four matches slated.

10 a.m. - UE (0-13) vs FEU (1-12)

Also-ran as both teams are, UE and FEU are determined to fight for pride as they cap off their respective campaigns.

Ja Lana and the rest of the Lady Warriors are driven to halt their 17-match losing streak and avoid being the first team to go winless since they went 0-14 in UAAP Season 77 back in 2015.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Shiela Kiseo and the Lady Tamaraws are also intent to show that they still have a bright future as they aim to snap a 10-game losing slump.

12:30 p.m. - Adamson (7-6) vs La Salle (10-3)

La Salle, buoyed by Thea Gagate, Leiah Malaluan, and Fifi Sharma, will get a golden chance at securing a top two finish with a victory in this match.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A loss, however, may complicate the Lady Spikers' fate as they will have to await the result of the NU-UST game on whether the Taft side can secure the twice-to-beat advantage.

Adamson, on the other hand, is fighting for its life as a win could secure it at least a playoff for the No. 4 spot.

A loss, though, may mean the end of the road for Trisha Genesis and Co. as they will have to pray for an Ateneo loss to still go on a playoff.

Continue reading below ↓

4 p.m. - NU (13-0) vs UST (9-4)

Plain and simple: NU completing this sweep would push the Lady Bulldogs to their first finals appearance in the Final Four era.

It's the kind of confidence boost the spikers from Jhocson need as it proves that the efforts of its girls led by Bella Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Cess Robles, and Lams Lamina all season long are worth it.

For UST, though, a win could shake things up and make it a Final Four.

Eya Laure and the Tigresses can also still be in the running for a twice-to-beat incentive if La Salle loses to Adamson as the No. 2 spot will be disputed in a playoff.

6:30 p.m. - Ateneo (7-6) vs UP (5-8)

Ateneo is much in the same boat as Adamson as this final game against UP will be a must-win.

Faith Nisperos and the Blue Eagles will have their hands full as they try to catch the last bus to the postseason as a victory can ensure them at least a fourth place-playoff.

Continue reading below ↓

A loss, however, really isn't that disastrous for Ateneo but that will only depend if Adamson also loses to La Salle earlier in the day.

That's a tough position to be in going up against Alyssa Bertolano and the Fighting Maroons which will be coming in with nothing to lose as the Diliman spikers try to end the season on a high note.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.