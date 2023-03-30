Jyne Soreno determined to deliver as La Salle loses Leila Cruz to injury

LA Salle’s Baby Jyne Soreño said she is ready to step up, with fellow opposite hitter Leila Cruz out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Cruz suffed the right knee injury in the Lady Spikers’ match against the National University Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Soreño tallied eight markers against FEU on Wednesday, her first start since Cruz's injury, and is keen to provide a stronger presence in La Salle's bid to clinch a Final Four berth on Sunday as it takes on University of Sto. Tomas.

For graduating senior Jolina dela Cruz, Soreño has always been a valuable asset for the team.

"Si Jyne kasi, sobrang tiwala naman kami sa kanya in Leila's absence," dela Cruz said. "Good break din ito kay Jyne para mas tumaas pa 'yung kumpyansa niya sa mga future games namin."

"Sobrang motivated ko po kasi 'yung coaches at teammates ko po, pinupush nila ko para magampanan 'yung role ni Leila talaga," said Soreño.

"As for Leila naman in her absence, willing akong mag-support talaga sa team at willing pang mas mag-contribute."