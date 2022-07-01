Jerry Yee returns to the UAAP as new Adamson Lady Falcons coach

JERRY Yee is returning to UAAP as he takes over the head coaching post in Adamson.

The PetroGazz coach has been tapped to handle the Soaring Falcons for the upcoming UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Yee last handled University of the Philippines in 2017, leading the Lady Maroons to the Final Four in UAAP Season 78.

He's replacing Lerma Giron who came close in bringing the Lady Falcons to the Final Four on an 8-6 win-loss record and only lost to Ateneo in the knockout match for the fourth and final spot in the step-ladder playoffs.

Yee also concurrently holds the position as the head coach for St. Benilde in the NCAA.

