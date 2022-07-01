Belen, NU core join hands with Nisperos, Laure in PH team to AVC Cup

UAAP Rookie MVP Bella Belen, Faith Nisperos, and Eya Laure will banner the Philippine team which will compete in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women this August.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) bared the 23-woman roster on Friday which features 21 players from the UAAP and two more from California Precision Sports.

Belen will be joined by National University teammates Alyssa Solomon, Lams Lamina, Ivy Lacsina, Jennifer Nierva, and Kamille Cal as they hope to bring their excellence in their perfect Lady Bulldogs run to the international stage.

Nisperos will still be with her Blue Eagle peers Vanie Gandler and AC Miner, while Laure will pair up with UST teammates Imee Hernandez and Bernadett Pepito.

Thea Gagate, Leiah Malaluan, and Fifi Sharma lead the La Salle delegation which also has Leila Cruz, Jolina dela Cruz, and Marrionne Alba, while also getting callups were

Adamson's Trisha Genesis and Louie Romero, and University of the Philippines' Alyssa Bertolano.

Casiey Dongallo and Jelaica Gajero round out the pool.

The Philippines is preparing for the continental competition to be held this August 21 to 26 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

