    UAAP-WOMENS

    Fifi Sharma enjoys run of good form as La Salle vs NU looms

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    fifi sharma la salle lady spikers
    PHOTO: patrick romero

    FIFI Sharma made sure she'd make a big impact for La Sall at the net against a resurgent Adamson side.

    "Actually in the last few games, my goal was to improve on my blocking," said Sharma after a 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 over Adamson on Sunday kept La Salle unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

    READ: La Salle sustains perfect run with win over Adamson

    "So I think I just got lucky today na na-apply ko 'yung mga na-practice namin these past few games. Overall, I'm really proud of how we performed today ... It was just a different feeling. When I'm inside the court, I was like 'I'm ready to fight today.'"

    Manning the green-and-white defense with fellow Taft tower Thea Gagate, Sharma made six blocks while Gagate had five, reinforcing La Salle's status as the league's best team in the blocking department.

    fifi sharma la salle lady spikers

    That helped the Lady Spikers gain a measure of revenge against their Season 84 tormentors.

    "Ang goal namin talaga is manalo ... Siyempre gusto namin bumawi [sa Adamson] but mainly, 'yung primary objective namin is manalo and I think we achieved that today," the 5-foot-11 middle blocker added.

      Sharma vowed to bring the same fighting mentality for the Lady Spikers on Wednesday in their Finals grudge match against reigning champion National University at 2 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

      PHOTO: patrick romero

