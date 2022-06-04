Faith Nisperos uncorks 31 as Ateneo outlasts Adamson to gain solo 4th

FAITH Nisperos went supernova for Ateneo to deliver a 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 19-17 five-set classic over Adamson Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Davaoeña outside hitter uncorked a career-best 31 points built from 26 attacks, four aces, and one block as the Blue Eagles scored a monstrous victory to gain solo fourth place with their 7-5 record.

"I’m so proud of my team na hindi kami bumigay, lahat kami nag-sama-sama na lumaban," said Nisperos.

Vanie Gandler aided her team with 15 markers, while Erika Raagas had 14 points.

Ateneo also got a big lift from Roma Mae Doromal who did an exceptional job on the floor defense with her 29 excellent receptions and 19 excellent digs.

"We have to play the right way. We have to play the Ateneo way. We have to keep our fundamentals up. That’s the most important eh: We have to be sound fundamentally. That’s our main strategy for today," said Blue Eagles coach Oliver Almadro.

Ateneo, however, still had to fight through a tense fifth set where it squandered three match points after taking a 14-12 lead and survived two Adamson match points, capitalizing on the opposition's late gaffes to stay alive and take an 18-17 lead.

The Blue Eagles kept their faith and true enough, Nisperos' offspeed hit was misreceived that led to the Lady Falcons committing a four touches violation for an anticlimactic end to a pulsating five-setter.

Trisha Genesis gave it her best for Adamson with her 16 points, all coming from kills, while Aliah Marce scored 15 markers.

Rizza Cruz and Lorene Toring scored 12 markers each, as Lucille Almonte suited up as a wing spiker and scored 10 in the losing cause.

It was a painful defeat for the Lady Falcons which slipped down to fifth with their 6-6 card after back-to-back losses.

