Gray, C-Stan spark late run as Ginebra frustrates Meralco yet again

JUSTIN Brownlee’s splendid showing for Gilas Pilipinas spilled over into the PBA as Barangay Ginebra came away with a 112-107 victory over Meralco in the Governors’ Cup on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Barangay Ginebra vs Meralco recap

Two days after a 41-point explosion for the national team, Brownlee also delivered on offense for the Gin Kings, But more than his usual offense, he came up with a key block on Aaron Black and assist to Jeremiah Gray down the stretch that preserved the Gin Kings’ lead on the way to back-to-back wins.

Brownlee's exploits preserved the all-around performance of Christian Standhardinger, who scattered a game-high 31 points on top of 10 boards, and seven assists in 40 minutes as the Gin Kings improved to 5-2 to jump from fifth to third spot.

Gray knocked down two crucial three-pointers in the endgame and finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench for Ginebra, which snapped the Bolts’ two-game win streak, keeping them in sixth spot with a 5-4 record.

Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo also put up brave performances after also playing for Gilas Pilipinas in two games. Thompson registered seven points, six boards, 10 assists, and four steals in 41 minutes, while Malonzo added 16 points, four rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of Justin and Scottie and Jamie for coming out and playing with the kind of effort and the minutes they played tonight,” Gin Kings coach and Gilas deputy Tim Cone said. “It was really a tough week (for Gilas). The team really relied on the three of them."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Then, they turned around…and lo and behold, look at how well they played today,” he added.

Brownlee finished with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including five treys, seven boards, six assists, and one block in 41 minutes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

GINEBRA 112 – Standhardinger 31, Brownlee 29, Malonzo 16, Pinto 12, Gray 12, Thompson 7, Pringle 5, Dillinger 0

MERALCO 107 – McDaniels 28, Maliksi 23, Newsome 15, Black 14, Hodge 10, Quinto 10, Banchero 5, Almazan 2, Caram 0, Jose 0

Quarterscores: 32-37, 54-61, 76-80, 112-107