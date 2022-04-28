Ateneo-La Salle game opens UAAP volleyball season on May 5

DEFENDING champion Ateneo will open its title retention bid in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament against arch rivals La Salle on May 5, Thursday.

The league released the full first-round schedule which will see all eight participating teams play in quadruple-headers at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dani Ravena and Faith Nisperos will lead the charge for the Lady Eagles while Jolina dela Cruz and Thea Gagate will carry the flag for the Lady Spikers when they collide at 4 p.m.

Runner-up University of Santo Tomas, bannered by Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez, will also raise the curtains at 10 a.m. against semifinalist Far Eastern University, which will lean on Lycha Ebon.

National University and Adamson also collide at 12 noon, while the clash between University of the Philippines and University of the East at the 6 p.m. nightcap.

Games will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturday.

Continue reading below ↓

This marks the return of the women's volleyball tournament after its season 82 cancellation back in March 2020 brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 81 semifinal duels will be rekindled on May 12, Thursday, when Ateneo collides against FEU at 12 p.m., and UST facing La Salle at 6 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Lady Eagles and the Golden Tigresses also meet each other for the first time since their Finals series on May 19 at 4 p.m.

Here's the full first round schedule.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.