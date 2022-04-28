Verano double-double helps Ateneo rip FEU, move on brink of elims sweep

DEFENDING champion Ateneo moved a game away from a second successive elimination sweep with a 70-53 conquest of Far Eastern University on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Raffy Verano delivered the finishing blows for the Blue Eagles, scoring back-to-back baskets as he sparked the 11-2 finishing kick to bring the 56-45 lead back up to 20, 67-47, with 2:07 left to play.

The senior forward finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the team's 13th straight win for the season while also stretching the Katipunan side's historic win streak to 39 - enough to lock up the top spot entering the Final Four.

Ateneo can gain an outright Finals berth with a victory against the University of the Philippines on Sunday.

Tyler Tio added 14 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds and three assists, as SJ Belangel got eight points, four boards, two dimes, and two steals, including the floater that pushed the Blue Eagles up by 20.

"I didn't think we played well today, but I think FEU had a lot to do with that. They defended us tough, they used some schemes that gave us some problems, and we didn't really adjust throughout the game," said coach Tab Baldwin.

"Unfortunately for them, they didn't hit open shots and some days it goes like that. And in the second half we battled a little bit better, we did a better job on the boards. It was a very physical game."

Gian Mamuyac bucked his left ankle sprain and still played 14 minutes, finishing with seven points and three rebounds in the win.

FEU saw its three-game win run halted to fall to a tie with National University for fourth place at 6-7.

RJ Abarrientos shot 4-of-14 for his 12 points, five rebounds, while L-Jay Gonzales had 10 points, seven boards, and four assists in the defeat.

The Tamaraws still have their fate on their hands heading into their final game against University of Santo Tomas on Sunday. A win over the Growling Tigers could secure the Morayta side at least a playoff for the last semifinal ticket regardless of the result between La Salle and NU.

The Scores:

ATENEO 70 -- Verano 17, Tio 14, Belangel 8, Ildefonso 8, Mamuyac 7, Kouame 4, Koon 4, Mendoza 3, Padrigao 3, Chiu 2, Lazaro 0, Daves 0, Gomez 0, Andrade 0.

FEU 53 -- Abarrientos 12, Gonzales 10, Torres 8, Alforque 5, Ojuola 5, Tempra 4, Sleat 3, Sajonia 3, Celzo 2, Coquia 1, Bienes 0, Sandagon 0, Li 0.

Quarters: 17-11, 33-23, 51-34, 70-53.

