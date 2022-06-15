Coach O amazed by improvement in Faith Nisperos' game

FAITH Nisperos is just beaming with pride as Ateneo progressed further in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball stepladder semifinals.

"It’s a matter of finishing it right," she said after the Katipunan spikers survived a third straight knockout match with a sweep over University of Santo Tomas on Tuesday.

"Paulit-ulit namin sinasabi yung aming battle cry na faith, trust, and courage. Yung tatlong yun, yun ang pinanghahawakan namin as a team at dahan-dahan nakikita naman naming namo-mold kami and we’re getting stronger."

It's an impressive performance not just from Nisperos but from the rest of the Blue Eagles as they continue to grow even at this point of the season.

The team's leading scorer has been consistent in helping her team in every facet of the game, making eight excellent receptions to go with her 23 points off 17 attacks, four service aces, and two kill blocks against UST.

"Little by little, with the help of my coaches lalo na si coach O, nagkakaroon din naman ng development sa sarili ko. And I always make sure yung mindset ko is to be always open sa improvement, always sa mga sasabihin nila coach, and that is how I want to be as a player, na maging coachable ako," she said.

Faith Nisperos and the Blue Eagles next face the La Salle Lady Spikers. PHOTO: UAAP

Even coach Oliver Almadro is in awe with how Nisperos has been developing as a well-rounded player that Ateneo can rally around.

"I really commend this girl. Nakinig siya and she adjusted right away," Almadro said. "Doon ma-tetest yung character ng isang athlete, if she can adjust at the right time. So I guess and I hope Faith will be maturing at the right time."

In the UAAP Finals back in 2014, Alyssa Valdez spearheaded No. 3 seed Ateneo's attack as it climbed up the stepladder and shocked La Salle .

It can be an inspiration for this Ateneo batch, yet Nisperos understands that destiny only comes to those who work hard for it.

"It's an honor and an inspiration for us. But with that, all we have to do is to work hard and pray hard. We will work hard for it," she said. Jillian Torre

