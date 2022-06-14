Ateneo beats UST in straight sets, sets up playoff vs rival La Salle

ATENEO can only go as far as Faith Nisperos can take it.

The Blue Eagles sure knew that they can soar higher in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, booting out University of Santo Tomas, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20, on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena to go deeper in the stepladder semis.

It was the Davaoena outside hitter who delivered the exclamation point as the Katipunan hitters completed the sweep of the Tigresses and arranged a clash against archrival La Salle in the second phase of the playoffs.

PHOTO: UAAP

La Salle, though, will be holding a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinal against its old rival on Thursday.

Nisperos carried the torch for Ateneo with 23 points from 17 kills, four aces, and two blocks. Vanie Gandler added 15 markers, all from attacks, Erika Raagas contributed nine points, and AC Miner got seven.

Janel Maraguinot also had 15 excellent sets as the Blue Eagles delivered 48 kills to survive their third straight do-or-die match.

"We have three knockout games and we have to thank the Lord for the strength He's giving us," said coach Oliver Almadro.

Nisperos created the breathing room that Ateneo needed in the third set, smashing back-to-back kills to give the Blue Eagles a 14-11 lead on the way to a 24-18 lead.

UST refused to go down easily, with a Ypril Tapia hit and a net touch violation against the Blue Eagles putting the Espana side within four. But Nisperos drove the final nail in the coffin to complete the straight sets win.

"We know UST will not give up. But it's a matter of finishing strong and finishing right, and in the end, we just relied on our fundamentals," said Almadro. "I'm happy that our players did their role and did their best in winning this match."

Eya Laure led UST in the defeat with 15 points, while Imee Hernandez got 11. with reports from Jillian Torre

