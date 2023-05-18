After perfect debut season, La Salle star Angel Canino aims for more

A UAAP championship, MVP award and top rookie honor marked a perfect start for Angel Canino's college career.

She wants more.

Moving forward, the rookie MVP made it clear that she wants to bring multiple UAAP women's volleyball championships to the Lady Spikers camp.

"Siyempre 'yung next dream din namin is makakuha ulit ng championship sa UAAP kasi ito 'yung biggest goal namin as a team," said Canino.

One championship is obviously not enough.

"Hindi kami titigil dahil lang nag-champion kami. Hindi kami titigil dito kasi alam namin na meron pa kaming nilo-look forward as a team," she added.

With all the noise surrounding the post-season individual accolades, Canino made sure that the pressure of being a rookie MVP did not get to her in the Lady Spikers' title clincher over the NU Lady Bulldogs.

"There's pressure naman as always pero 'yung sinasabi ko nga lang sa sarili ko is huwag isipin kung ano 'yung nasa labas. Isipin mo kung ano pang meron na ilalaban mo, kung ano 'yung goal mo talaga," the Season 85 rookie MVP said.

"'Yung goal namin ay mag-champion, and now we're champions!"