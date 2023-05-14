La Salle's Angel Canino is UAAP's second straight rookie MVP

ANOTHER year, another UAAP women's volleyball rookie MVP.

La Salle's Angel Canino cemented her as the league's top player as she became the second straight and second-ever rookie MVP after Bella Belen of the NU Lady Bulldogs.

PHOTO: patrick romero

In a breakout Season 85 for the 19-year-old, Canino recharged the Lady Spikers' offense en route to a league-best 13-1 (win-loss) prelims slate and now on the verge of a 12th UAAP crown.

Canino followed Majoy Baron as the first UAAP MVP from La Salle since Season 81 and Ara Galang as its first top rookie since Season 74.

On top of a rare rookie MVP distinction, Canino was also named Second Best Outside Hitter.

Joining her in the ranks of La Sallian awardees this season were the graduating duo of Jolina dela Cruz as First Best Outside Hitter and captain Mars Alba as Best Setter.

Thea Gagate also bagged the First Best Middle Blocker nod for the second season running.

Among the Final Four teams, UST defensive specialist Det Pepito emerged as the season's Best Libero.

Breakout perfomances for FEU's Jovelyn Fernandez as Best Opposite Hitter and UP's Niña Ytang as Second Best Middle Blocker also earned them well-deserved spots in this season's pool of individual awardees.