    UAAP-WOMENS

    Cess Robles sore knee to be reevaluated, return to action uncertain

    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: UAAP

    IT is uncertain if Cess Robles would be fielded when National University takes on University of the Philippines on Saturday.

    The Lady Bulldogs team captain has a swollen right knee — it is also uncertain when she got injured — and played sparingly against league-leading La Salle last Saturday. The Lady Spikers won in straight sets.

    She was scheduled to be reevaluated on Monday, five days before the defending champions face the Lady Maroons, who are in seventh spot with a 1-8 win-loss record.

    Coach Karl Dimaculangan said they knew the morning before the match against La Salle that Robles would see limited action. He added that six matches remain in the eliminations and it is not worth the risk.

    "Si Princess kasi, namamaga 'yung tuhod niya," Dimaculangan bared. "'Nung morning pa lang, umiiyak na siya."

    "Pwede naman namin siya palaruin pero hindi namin siya pwede i-sakripisyo for this game. Second round pa lang and iniisip namin kung hanggang saan kami aabot … hanggang dulo," he added.

    NU is in joint third with University of Sto. Tomas at 5-3, behind La Salle (8-0) and Adamson (6-2). JM Garcia

