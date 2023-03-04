Bella Belen says loss more than a wake-up call: 'Parang sinipa na po kami'

BELLA Belen kept it real after the National University Lady Bulldogs suffered their first UAAP loss in years.

If the close shave against the Adamson Lady Falcons was a wake-up call for the reigning UAAP women's volleyball champions, Belen said the five-set loss to the UST Tigresses on Saturday felt like a kick in the gut.

"Wake-up call po sa 'min 'to," said the rookie MVP, moments after the 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11 UST victory ended a 28-game win streak by the Lady Bulldogs that extended to the mothballed Season 82 campaign.

"'Yung Adamson po, parang kinalabit na daw po kami pero ngayon parang sinipa na kami [ng UST]," Belen added

Belen admitted the vibes is different around the NU team this season - a year after the Bulldogs completed a historic sweep to end a long title drought.

This loss should serve as a warning that a title repeat won't be easy, she added.

"[Kailangan] magising na po kami na hindi porket na-sweep namin last Season [84] ay magiging madali na po sa'min [manalo] ngayon," she said. "Dapat mag-prepare pa po kami nang mas maayos ... kasi 'yung hunger namin before sa ngayon, feeling ko magkaiba 'eh."

"Ito pong pagkatalo namin is a wake-up sa'min na hindi kami dapat makampante sa kung ano nakamit namin last season [dahil] mas ma-challenge pa po kami this Season [85]."