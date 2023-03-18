Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NU Lady Bulldogs much too good for FEU Lady Tamaraws

    by John Mark Garcia
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University overpowered Far Eastern University, 25-21, 25-9, 25-18, on Saturday for its fifth win in six matches in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    Rookie MVP Bella Belen had 16 points for NU.

    The loss dropped the Lady Tamaraws under .500 yet again with a 3-4 win-loss card halfway through the eliminations.

    Erin Pangilinan, NU Lady Bulldogs

    "Nung third set, masyado kami ulit maraming errors gaya sa first set kaya siguro dapat mag-trust pa kami sa system namin ... para ma-minimize 'yung errors namin," said Belen, as NU yielded 23 errors in their straight-sets victory.

    The Tamaraws were able to capitalize on the champions’ errors, but the Lady Bulldogs' attacking prowess - 41 to 18 - was much too good in the end.

    Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and outgoing skipper Cess Robles combined for 42 points.

    No Lady Tamaraw finished in double figures, with Chen Tagaod and Jean Asis scoring six markers each.

    A Season 84 Finals rematch with La Salle awaits NU on Wednesday to close out the first round.

