UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas overcame a brief scare from winless University of the East, 30-32, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Tigresses recorded their fifth win in seven matches as the Lady Warriors ended the first round in the bottom of the standings at 0-7.

PHOTO: UAAP