Mhicaela Belen makes emphatic debut as NU sweeps Adamson

NATIONAL University cruised to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Adamson in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament opener on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Rookie Bella Belen announced her arrival for the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points off 13 kills and one block.

See UST wins over FEU but loses Hernandez to injury in UAAP volleyball opener

Fellow freshman Alyssa Solomon paced NU with 15 markers from 11 attacks, three blocks, and one ace, while Cess Robles got 12 points as they ushered in a new era for the Jhocson squad.

"Masaya kami dahil nakuha namin yung unang panalo pero marami pa kaming dapat ayusin at iimprove. Mahabang season pero mabilis so kailangan makapag-adjust din," said coach Karl Dimaculangan who had his first win at the helm for the Lady Bulldogs.

It was an impressive display of force for NU which flexed the potential of its youth bridage and delivered 42 hits en route to the easy straight sets win.

Continue reading below ↓

Adamson leaned on Lorene Toring's eight as the Lady Falcons dropped their season opener.

National U is off to a solid start. PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.