Belen sustains fine play as NU routs UP to complete first-round sweep

NATIONAL University completed a first-round sweep of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-15 clobbering of University of the Philippines on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Bella Belen pumped 13 points, all from attacks, while Cess Robles got 12 markers from 11 kills and a block as the Lady Bulldogs went on a perfect 7-0 start to this campaign.

Not even a sluggish start to the third set where UP took the 6-1 lead could faze NU as it went on a 20-5 barrage to take the 21-11 lead, with its firepower in full view with its 17 attacks in the clincher.

Ivy Lacsina had 11 points, Alyssa Solomon scored nine, and Lams Lamina made 22 excellent sets in the rout.

Mhicaela Belen continues her fine play for NU. PHOTO: UAAP

Even libero Jennifer Nierva scored in the third set to go with her 17 excellent digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

"Kailangan din namin itong panalo na ito going to the second round kasi momentum namin ito para mamotivate lalo yung team at makapag-prepare pa kami para sa mas mahirap na game na darataing,” said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

It was NU's best start to a campaign after going 6-1 in the first round back in UAAP Season 80 in 2018 under coach Babes Castillo.

This is also the first time a team won all of its first round assignments since the Alyssa Valdez-led Ateneo went 14-0 in UAAP Season 77 in 2014.

Jewel Encarnacion and Nina Ytang led UP in its fourth straight loss to fall to a 3-4 card.

That continued the Fighting Maroons' downward spiral after they started the season at 3-0. Jillian Torre

