See Medalist
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Belen, Solomon say NU will do even better after solid opening match

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Alyssa Solomon
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    BELLA Belen and Alyssa Solomon say National University will work to deliver even better performances after a solid opening match in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

    The Lady Bulldogs got off to a flying start with a sweep of Ateneo on opening day, but NU's one-two punch says the team is far from top form.

    "Happy naman po kami … pero hindi pa po siya ganun kapulido," Belen said after NU scored a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 win over Ateneo.

    Down 13 match points, the Blue Eagles went on a 7-1 that ended on a service error by Faith Nisperos.

    Alyssa Solomon

    "Kinausap lang namin 'yung isa't isa na hindi pwedeng mangyari na ganun na five [match points saved] and sinabi namin na 'one point na lang,'" Solomon said.

    "Siguro naging kampante kami agad na matatapos na namin 'yung game sa dulo ng set three."

      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

