Gayle Pascual, St. Benilde overpower Perpetual Help

GAYLE Pascual powered College of St. Benilde (CSB) past a gritty Perpetual side, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, as Jerry Yee returned to the sidelines for the Lady Blazers on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

The Season 97 MVP had 20 points on 18 attacks and two blocks.

"Sabi naman sa 'min ni Coach [Jerry Yee], magrelax lang kami, composed lang. 'Yun naman lagi sinasabi niya sa'min [sa ganung moments] ... so relax lang talaga," said Pascual.

Win number four for Benilde in the new season also marks the team's fifteenth consecutive victory since the start of their Season 97 title-winning sweep last year.

PHOTO: NCAA