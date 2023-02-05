Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 6
    UAAP-WOMENS

    Barbie Jamili on the move again, joins Adamson after stint with FEU

    by John Mark Garcia
    18 hours ago
    undefined

    BARBIE Jamili is moving to Adamson University after a brief stint with Far Eastern University.

    Two days since being announced as a brand ambassador for Adamson's team partner Akari, Jamili's addition to the Lady Falcons was confirmed on Sunday.

    See Creamline shrugs off Alyssa absence to jumpstart defense with rout of Petro Gazz

    Jamili will serve residency and will be able to suit up for the Lady Falcons in UAAP Season 87.

    “Barbie will contribute as receiver and spiker. It will be a battle of who can receive the ball and contribute sa spikes better sa team,” said Adamson coach Jerry Yee.

    Barbie Jamili

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The 5-foot-5 Cebuana rising star is a product of National University's high school volleyball program before playing for Far Eastern University in the Shakey's Super League last year.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again