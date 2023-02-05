Barbie Jamili on the move again, joins Adamson after stint with FEU

BARBIE Jamili is moving to Adamson University after a brief stint with Far Eastern University.

Two days since being announced as a brand ambassador for Adamson's team partner Akari, Jamili's addition to the Lady Falcons was confirmed on Sunday.

Jamili will serve residency and will be able to suit up for the Lady Falcons in UAAP Season 87.

“Barbie will contribute as receiver and spiker. It will be a battle of who can receive the ball and contribute sa spikes better sa team,” said Adamson coach Jerry Yee.

The 5-foot-5 Cebuana rising star is a product of National University's high school volleyball program before playing for Far Eastern University in the Shakey's Super League last year.