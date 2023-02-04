Creamline shrugs off Alyssa absence to jumpstart defense with rout of Petro Gazz

DEFENDING champion Creamline wasted no time and quickly dispatched rebuilding Petro Gazz, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, to open the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Creamline vs Petro Gazz recap

The Cool Smashers had no problem missing the services of Alyssa Valdez as Jia Morado steered four spikers to double figures with 27 excellent sets.

Returning to the starting six is opposite spiker Michele Gumabao who scored game-high 13 points on 11 attacks, one block and one ace while Ced Domingo chipped in 13 points as well.

Tots Carlos followed suit with 11 attacks while Pangs Panaga tallied four blocks for a 10-point outing.

"Alam naman natin yung Petro Gazz galing din sa champion ng last conference kaya talagang pinaghandaan namin," head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

"Naging maganda lang yung service receive namin sa crucial part kasi lagi kaming naghahabol sa second and third set eh."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Cool Smashers found themselves trailing in the second set 18-20 but quickly displayed its championship composure to turn a seven point deficit to a 7-0 run to take a 2-0 lead, 25-20.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was a back and forth affair come the third frame until Gumabao broke the 22 deadlock with an ace. Top scorer Domingo put Creamline at match point before the Angels committed a crucial attack error to wrap the opening day hostilities in a sweep.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Nicole Tiamzon were the bright spots for Petro Gazz with 10 points apiece, as the Angels missed the services of Best Blocker MJ Phillips who sat out of the game due to a shoulder injury.