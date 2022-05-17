Ateneo overcomes winless UE for third consecutive victory

ATENEO recovered from a tough second set to beat winless University of the East, 25-14, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Faith Nisperos tallied 19 points from 15 kills, three aces, and one block, while Vanie Gandler pumped 16 markers off 12 attacks, three aces, and one block to go with 14 excellent digs as the Blue Eagles extended their win streak to three to pull even to a 3-3 win-loss card.

The Blue Eagles make it three straight wins. PHOTO: UAAP Continue reading below ↓ Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos "We're not counting the [winning] streak eh, we just want to be better every game," said coach Oliver Almadro.

"We don't want to play at a low standard. We have to raise our standard all the time. Every set, dapat pataas ng pataas yung standards," he added. Ja Lana led the Lady Warriors with 13 points but had to sit out the last part of the fourth set after apparently getting hurt in a collision with Jeycel Delos Reyes.

Dara Nieva added 12 markers as UE remained at the cellar at 0-6. Jillian Torre

