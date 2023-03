Angel Canino glad to finally see action under Ramil de Jesus

ROOKIE Angel Canino is glad to finally play under La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus.

Shortly after La Salle defeated reigning champion National University, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16, on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, Canino said she felt De Jesus’ presence was an absolute game-changer.

De Jesus is back calling the shots for La Salle, taking over from interim coach Noel Orcullo on Saturday.

Orcullo handled the Lady Spikers in the first round.

PHOTO: uaap

"Sobrang malaking bagay kasi malaking impact ang dala ni Coach Ramil sa team, especially sa akin dahil first time 'to na nakasama ko siya sa loob," said Canino. "Nakakagaan lang kasi nakikita na namin siya sa court."