Angel Canino dedicates college volley debut performance to Ramil de Jesus

ANGEL Canino delivered instant impact in her UAAP Season 85 debut for La Salle with a team-high 18 points in an epic five-set triumph over University of Sto. Tomas.

However, it was a bittersweet victory as Canino's first match in the college ranks also marked longtime mentor Ramil de Jesus' first game away from the UAAP sidelines in his decades-long Taft tenure.

"Coach Ramil, I love you, I miss you! Para po sa inyo 'yung laban na 'to. Lumalaban kami araw-araw para sa 'yo," said Canino in the post-match interview.

Since the Season 84 title series, De Jesus has vacated his La Salle and F2 Logistics coaching posts due to undisclosed health reasons.

Noel Orcullo called the shots in La Salle’s opening win and will continue to lead the charge for at least the entire first round.

