    UAAP-WOMENS

    Alyssa Solomon, NU Lady Bulldogs much too good for Ateneo Blue Eagles

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    NATIONAL University is off to a fine start in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, overpowering Ateneo, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16, on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Alyssa Solomon had 12 points on 10 attacks, one block, and one ace for the Lady Bulldogs.

    "Kinausap lang namin 'yung isa't isa na hindi pwedeng mangyari na ganun na five [match points saved] and sinabi namin na 'one point na lang,'" said Solomon after struggling to close the game out.

    "Lagi naming ni-reremind 'yung team na dapat hindi talaga kami kampante."

    NU has won 25 successive matches across all competitions, dating back to their Season 84 championship charge in May last year.

    The Lady Bulldogs take on Adamson as Ateneo faces UE on Wednesday.

