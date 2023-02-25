Lucille Almonte leads Adamson to straight-sets win over UE

ADAMSON cruised to an opening day win in UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball, beating University of the East, 25-19, 25-9, 25-5, on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lucille Almonte led Adamson with 12 points on 10 attacks, two blocks, and eight excellent digs.

"'Yung game plan po namin for the first game is 'di naman po ganun kahirap kasi we just needed to stop the two players na agrgessive [sa UE which is 'yung] openers and middles. It's a good thing na nakapag-adjust po kami agad," said Almonte, confident with the new system under coach Jerry Yee. "Expect niyo na lang po sa Adamson this year na mas magiging aggressive kami at mas gutom pang manalo." Adamson faces reigning champion National University, while unbeaten run, while UE takes on Ateneo on Wednesday. MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN PHOTO: UAAP