Lucille Almonte shows way as Adamson downs FEU for third straight win

ADAMSON stretched its win streak to three with a 23-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 victory over Far Eastern University on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Lucille Almonte dropped 17 points from 16 attacks and one ace, on top of 11 excellent digs as the Lady Falcons continued its ascent after starting the season 0-2.

Dropping a close first set, Adamson imposed its will with a dominant second set and rolled on from there.

It also used an 8-2 charge in set four to turn a 14-10 lead to a 22-12 advantage, but errors allowed FEU to mount a late rally and get to within six, 23-17.

That was when Trisha Genesis and Lorene Toring said enough is enough for the Lady Falcons, scoring the last two to seal off the triumph.

Adamson improves to 3-2.

Kate Santiago continued to flash her fine form with 14 markers, all from attacks, Genesis had 11 points, and Rizza Cruz and May Ann Nuique got 10 each.

"Naramdaman din namin na gusto ring manalo ng FEU kaya sinisigaw ko lang talaga kanina sa kanila energy," said coach Lerma Giron.

Nikka Ann Medina had 13 points off 10 spikes, two aces, and one block, as Jean Asis had 10 in the back-to-back losses as FEU slid to 1-4.

Lycha Ebon was also benched for the rest of the match after the Lady Tamaraws fell behind 7-1 in the first set.

