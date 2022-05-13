Eya Laure slowly embracing leader role for UST in her third year

JUST in her third year, Eya Laure has already filled the role of the leader for University of Santo Tomas.

Eya Laure on leadership role

Not only is she the undisputed go-to girl for the Tigresses, but she also understands that for the España side to succeed, she has to get ample support from her teammates.

"Di ko kasi talaga kakayanin mag-isa. So grabe yung support system ng bawat isa pag naglalaro," she said, taking to heart the lessons she got from Sisi Rondina.

Lucky for Laure, the potential of her younger teammates is slowly manifesting much to the benefit of UST.

"Actually, habang naglalaro kami pag nakakapatay kahit sino sa amin, sasabihin ko ang galing mo kasi parang kahit ako naa-amaze kung paano nila nagawa yun. Yun yung lagi ko sinasabi sa kanila doon sa dulong part, na ang galing mo KC [Galdones], ang galing mo Yssa [Jimenez], [Camille] Victoria o kung sino man yung umaatake," she said.

But when push comes to shove, count on Laure to take over.

It's the case on Thursday when the 23-year-old outside hitter took charge down the stretch as UST outlasted La Salle in five sets, 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-12.

She pumped an awe-inspiring 28 points off 23 attacks, three aces, and two blocks while also chiming in 20 excellent digs and 19 excellent receptions as the Tigresses nailed their third win in four matches.

"Kailangan ako yung huling taong nakatayo. Parang ako dapat yung huling lagi susuko kung may point. Kahit suko na lahat ng teammates ko, kailangan di ako susuko," said Laure, fully embracing the lead responsibility placed on her shoulders.

"Kailangan talaga na makita nila na lumalaban ako para lumaban din sila. Parang kumbaga walang aayaw. Walang ayawan. Nandito na tayo sa fourth set, sa fifth set, ngayon pa tayo aayaw? Nandito na sa harap natin yung pinaghirapan natin. Walang ayawan."

