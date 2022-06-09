Adamson shocks La Salle to stay in Final Four hunt

ADAMSON stayed alive in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Final Four race, securing at least a playoff for the No. 4 spot with a huge 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 stunner over La Salle on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Trisha Genesis delivered the thunderous spike that put the Lady Falcons at match point, before an error-prone Lady Spikers threw the match away with their seventh error in set four as Jolina dela Cruz's attack sailed out.

Genesis took over for Adamson with 20 points off 19 hits, while Lucille Almonte provided support with 14 markers built on 12 kills on top of 20 excellent receptions.

Aliah Marce contributed 12 points, while Louie Romero anchored the offense with 24 excellent sets to rise to 8-6.

"Work hard lang talaga. Ang bilin namin sa mga players kanina, talagang trabahuhin namin bawat puntos, bawat bola pag-trabahuhan. Kung ano man resulta, si God na ang bahala doon," said coach Lerma Giron.

The Lady Falcons can still advance outright.

"Sobrang proud ako sa mga ladies ko na hindi talaga basta-basta bumibigay. Kahit medyo malayo yung lamang, talagang pinipilit nila na pumuntos. Bawat bola pinaghihirapan. I'm very proud of them."

The Lady Falcons also dented the Lady Spikers' bid for the No. 2 spot and a twice-to-beat advantage.

Adamson hopes for an Ateneo loss to University of the Philippines later in the day to secure the last Final Four ticket.

A win for the Blue Eagles, however, would mean a knockout match between the two sides which will be held this Saturday.

It was Adamson's first win over La Salle since Feb. 24, 2018 when the team still had Mylene Paat, Jema Galanza, Joy Dacoron, and Eli Soyud back in UAAP Season 80.

Thea Gagate, Leiah Malaluan, and dela Cruz all scored 12 points each for the Lady Spikers which slid to a 10-4 record to end the eliminations.

There's still one more chance for La Salle to claim the no. 2-seed, but that would require National University to take down University of Santo Tomas to avoid a playoff for the second spot, also this Saturday.

