Regine Arocha doesn't disappoint in rare start for Choco Mucho

REGINE Arocha made sure her first start for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday night will be a memorable one.

The two-time NCAA Finals MVP didn't disappoint, helping the Flying Titans snap a two-game losing skid with a 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 15-11 victory over the Army-Black Mamba in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Arocha overcame pre-game jitters and scored 13 points built on 12 attacks and a block while starting in place of Des Cheng, who was under the weather before the game.

"Since first time ko ulit maglalaro na kasama ako sa anim, parang sobrang gutom na gutom, gigil na gigil ako maglaro na parang bawat bola gusto ko na patayin na," said the former Arellano standout.

"Ganun yung nararamdaman ko kaya din siguro ganun din nagawa ko," she added.

Arocha waxed hot and helped the Flying Titans escape the gritty Lady Troopers, dropping attacks from left to right to help Choco Mucho build an early 12-5 lead in the decider in a performance worthy of a Player of the Game award.

"Lagi namang sinasabi ni Coach Dante [Alinsunurin] 'yun na team kami pag may kailangan ng tulong andito kami laging mga nasa labas para tulungan yung mga first six namin na kailangan ng tulong," she said.

Alinsunurin said Arocha was deserving of her first Player of the Game honors this conference.

"Deserving talaga siya maging best player kasi sa training naman lagi naman talaga niyang pinupukpok yung first six eh," Alinsunurin said.

The Flying Titans improved to 2-2 and expect Arocha in the thick of things as the popular club look to sustain a winning momentum in a game against Cignal on March 2 at PhilSports Arena.