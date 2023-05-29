Adamson power duo Romero, Toring staying for final UAAP year

AMID a spell of player exits in the collegiate ranks, there are still some stories longing for a fairytale ending in the UAAP.

Adamson skipper Louie Romero and Lorene Toring are maxing out their UAAP eligibility for one last flight with the Lady Falcons in Season 86.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Romero left a short yet strong statement of intent for the San Marcelino side.

"It was all worth it, BUT this is not the end. See you next season, Adamson! #walangiwanan," the Adamson captain said.

Romero finished third in the UAAP Season 85 best setter race with 55.769 statistical points (SPs), only behind La Salle's Mars Alba (69.583 SPs) and National University's Camila Lamina (60.800 SPs).

Meanwhile, Toring dedicated her decision to use her final year of UAAP eligibility to her younger self who 'once dared to dream big.'

"Isa pa? ISA PA! Isa pa para sa batang Lorene Toring na nangarap. Isa pa para sa mga patuloy na nagtitiwala. Isa pa para sa ADAMSON #walangiwanan," the middle blocker said.

"iToring niyong pangako ito na mas ilalaban pa namin," she added.

With a historic campaign in the books, the Lady Falcons are eyeing to improve on their bronze medal finish in Season 85.