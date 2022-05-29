Adamson coach pleased with results of Lucille Almonte switch to libero

ADAMSON coach Lerma Giron is giving Lucille Almonte a passing grade after two matches as the Lady Falcons' new libero.

"Very good," she said on Saturday. "Maganda ang pinapakita niya since nung last game namin with UST. Talagang yung consistency lang. May mga minor pa na kailangan i-workout pero yung consistency, nandoon talaga sa recieve and sa defense."

An effective scorer on the outside hitter spot, Almonte is now being counted upon to defend, suddenly the top option for libero over Rochelle Lalongisip and Nina Balang.

"Something new. We know lacking kami sa passing and maayos yung passing niya. So kumbaga ginawan namin ng paraan at tinry namin kung anong pwedeng remedyo sa passing namin," she said.

"Tiningnan namin kung magwowork kasi ang daming mamamalo eh. Sayang naman kung nasa labas yung magaling na mamamalo so ginawa namin lahat ng best at tiningnan namin kung magwo-workout."

It's a big gamble on the part of Giron especially with Almonte tied for 12th among scorers with 70 points and eighth-best spiker at 31.19-percent and 10th-best server with 0.27 aces per set.

Lerma Giron is making tough moves as Adamson tries to stay on track for the semifinals. PHOTO: UAAP

But through two matches, the 22-year-old has stepped up to the task.

"Okay lang naman po. Happy kasi parang doon pa lang nakikita ko na yung kung saan ako nakakapag-contribute sa team," said Almonte after getting eight excellent digs and four excellent receptions in Adamson's 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 win over University of the East.

"Di naman po mahirap mag-adjust kasi parang di na rin po bago yung recieve and defense kahit nung open hitter pa ako noong first round."

Almonte isn't the first to make the shift to a libero, with another former Adamson spiker in Bang Pineda also converted when she moved into the club competitions.

Giron is just hopeful for the continued development of the Lady Falcons and Almonte all the more with them sitting steady at fourth spot at 5-4.

"We must go on. Focus na tayo sa next game," she said.

