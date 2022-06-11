Adamson, Ateneo dispute last spot in UAAP volley playoffs

ALL the bags are packed and ready to go for three teams, with one last ticket remaining in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball playoffs.

Adamson and Ateneo, with identical 8-6 win-loss records, dispute that final seat as they fight for the right to face No. 3 seed University of Santo Tomas in the first phase of the stepladder semis.

Surely, the Lady Falcons and the Blue Eagles will refuse to give an inch once they face off for one final time at 5 p.m. at Mall of Asia Arena.

And if their first two meetings are any indication, this will be an absolute fight to the finish.

Adamson took the first-round matchup, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 on May 10, while Ateneo won in the second round, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 19-17, on June 4.

Things to know about this knockout duel.

Continue reading below ↓

FIRE VS FIRE: Ranking second and third among the best spiking teams in the league, both Adamson and Ateneo will be bringing their heavy artillery as they try to bombard each other with thunderous spikes. Faith Nisperos, the No. 2 scorer in the league, will once again be the center of the Blue Eagles' offense as the Lady Falcons rely on Trisha Genesis' might to make it through to the stepladder.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

GOLD MINE(R): AC Miner finally flashed her potential with her season-best 17 points, but more impressive were the eight blocks she had in Ateneo's last win against University of the Philippines. It's a welcome sight for the Blue Eagles which moved to the top three of the best blocking teams in the league with an average of 1.81 per set and certainly a big boost against a fierce Adamson side.

FLOOR IS LAVA: Reception has long been the bane for Adamson this season, ranking at the bottom half of digs (11.26 average per set) and receptions (32.07-percent efficiency rate), both good for sixth in the league. Coach Lerma Giron has also been experimenting on the libero position, even utilizing Lucille Almonte at one point in the campaign. But when push came to shove like in the Lady Falcons' four-set win over La Salle, they flashed their potential nabbing 80 excellent digs and a 51-percent efficiency rate on the reception. If Adamson wants to progress, it will have to find a tonic to its floor defense woes.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.